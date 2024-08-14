On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Christopher Aquart of Aquart Voiceover.

Aquart Voiceover provides professional voiceover services that bring brands to life. We specialize in crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

What Is Your Why?

To empower brands to captivate audiences with compelling narratives while inspiring others to chase their passions and redefine what’s possible.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

As a part of my former church in Indianapolis, IN on the A/V team.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Aquart Voiceover is a unique blend of artistic expression and business acumen, delivering not just voiceovers, but powerful brand storytelling with a commitment to building relationships between business and consumer.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

6-12 month goal is to land long-term contracts locally. Also, to possibly partner with an organization be it local or national as their brand voice.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Christopher Aquart of Aquart Voiceover on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.