Legacy of Leaders with Courtney Garland of Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino

On Legacy of Leaders, our host, Chris Budihas welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Chris sits down with Courtney Garland.

Courtney Garland

Director of Operations at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino

Website Address: emeraldislandcasino.com



Short company description:

Located in Downtown Henderson, Nevada you will find the Emerald Island Casino. The owners and staff work diligently to bring you the best in video gaming. We are Henderson Nevada Local’s #1 choice for gaming entertainment. Our main business is Superior Guest Service.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

o The recognition that I’d lost (or perhaps never really had) the ability to truly “connect” with the community.

o The realization that, while skills and certain principles were transferrable from military to civilian life, I needed to challenge my assumptions about a number of things, particularly what motivated people within my new context.



What makes you unique?

Both the Emerald Island and Rainbow Club are successful local casinos in the Water Street District in Henderson. Both casinos maintain the philosophy of creating a family culture for all guests and staff members and providing unparalleled dining options and entertainment. The casinos operate under the unique business strategy of offering guests food in lieu of cash for prizes to gaming wins. The food credit can then be redeemed at the casinos or at other restaurants in the community including Chef Flemming’s Bakery, Lovelady Brewing Company, Water Street Pizzeria, Public Works Coffee Bar and Juan’s Flaming Fajitas Cantina, and World of Scoopz, all located in the Water Street District.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Regardless of the circumstances, the work still needs to be done.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Goodwill of Southern Nevada (GSN) of course! I’ve seen through my travels and service that when there are significant portions of a community that are partitioned off from/not allowed to participate in the prosperity others are experiencing, tough times follow. It’s not to say that all will experience the prosperity the same, but my motivation to support the workforce development efforts of GSN are both emotional (it feels good to help people get their start) and pragmatic. Externally, I’m a strong advocate for our programming and dedicate time and effort to securing funding for it. Internally, I ensure we develop our personnel and provide a path for them to grow within the company. I also take the time to mentor employees, clients, and others in hopes that my learned experience might help others.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Outside of the work that I do with GSN, my favorite way to get involved is to volunteer. There are always opportunities within the spheres of interest for a person to volunteer. My experience with LLV opened my eyes to a lot of the need and associated opportunities. Admittedly, I now spend a lot of time serving through GSN, but I’ve found no more fulfilling activity than volunteering in an area that inspires me.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Having made others’ lives better.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

As a Director of Operations most of my time is spent on the casino floor but when I have to deal with IT-related issues, technology sometimes fails me. I once accidentally wiped information from a software and with no one around to fix it found myself forced to learn how to fix it myself. That lead me to me learning how to do minor programming.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Myself. I oftentimes doubt myself, as a woman who started her career in the gaming industry in her 20s, I deal with imposter syndrome and am constantly battling it. Managing people who are older that you can be challenging when people look down on you, owning your seat at the table can be a challenge but I have to remind myself that I earned my place.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Being an advocate for my other team members is extremely important. Putting together succession plans for my employees is insanely rewarding, especially as someone who worked her way up giving team members the opportunity to move up in our company makes me proud.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Dishonesty.

How do you like to spend your free time?

With my wife and adult kids.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Courtney Garland of Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino on Daily News Network.

