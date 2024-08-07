On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Douglas Plowman of Elevate Professional Solutions.

Helping businesses scale through the implementation of technology and operational best practices.

What Is Your Why?

I feel as though my expertise can make a significant impact on small/medium sized businesses and help them break through their ceiling.

Ultimately I’d like to get pretty involved in charitable causes. One that is important to me is access to therapy for mental health.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

As an Analyst out of college.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

I am a solopreneur focused on B2B consulting and B2C coaching.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

For context, my business was opened in March

Reach the $100,000 revenue mark 10 client testimonials Training courses developed Paid online community launched Onboard a VA

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Douglas Plowman of Elevate Professional Solutions on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.