Legacy of Leaders with Eugenio Maslowski of Avanti Way Realty

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Eugenio Maslowski of Avanti Way Realty.

Avanti Way is considered the new Miami’s Unicorn Start-Up. We provide great training, human and AI support, personalized coaching, and great compensation. We love to work with Realtors that have an entrepreneurial attitude in their work.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Connections.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Harmonizing human interactions with cutting-edge technology.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Find the people with entrepreneurial attitude.

