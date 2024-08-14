On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Jen Houser of Creative Springs, LLC.

Creative Springs helps brands across industries solve marketing problems and achieve clarity with results-driven strategies.

What Is Your Why?

I want to create a positive and lucrative space for my team to develop and grow. And while doing that, we help business grow and thrive and be able to bless their team and communities.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

FL.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Female owned agency.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Increase my team by 30%

Add 3 national accounts

Have 100% team retention

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Jen Houser of Creative Springs, LLC on Daily News Network.

