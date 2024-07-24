Legacy of Leaders with Jeremy Slater of First Coast Refresh

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Jeremy Slater of First Coast Refresh.

I have started a residential based Irrigation Maintenance & Repair business to help provide homeowners in the St Johns/St Augustine FL area amazing service at a great price. As large irrigation companies are pushing to do new system installs and putting existing homeowners on the back burner or wait list, we strive to get them the service they need to keep their lawn/landscape lush and happy. We specialize in valve repair, sprinkler head maintenance, line repairs, and sprinkler head replacements.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I acquired my plumbing knowledge from my 10+ years in the construction industry. Primarily in new home construction. For years I have worked on my own irrigation system and know how they operate. A neighbor asked if someone knew how to fix sprinklers, so I reached out and went to give them a quote. They ended up giving us the job, and by God’s grace the calls just kept coming in, so we decided to make it an actual business and started up First Coast Refresh.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

People throw out the phrase “Family owned & Operated” all the time, and that is exactly what we are. It is my wife and I that go out and do the quotes, and then show up to do the work. On top of that we have even started bringing our high school aged children with us to start teaching them about the business.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Seeing that residential irrigation systems are like snowflakes, and that no system is the same as the next. Determining how many zones you have, where the lines are run and what style heads are used, is dependent on things such as lot size and type , and exterior features like patios, pools and fences.

