Legacy of Leaders with Jeremy Stephens of Bozard Ford

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Jeremy Stephens of Bozard Ford.

We bring automotive service to our customers by providing Mobile Service.

What Is Your Why?

To love, inspire, and add value to people to help them reach their full potential.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We offer a service where you do not have to come to the dealership. We make it easy and come to where ever you are.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Have 46 mobile service on the road

