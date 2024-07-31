Legacy of Leaders with Joe Muskus of Rising Tide Sales Consulting LLC powered by Sales Xceleration

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Joe Muskus of Rising Tide Sales Consulting LLC powered by Sales Xceleration.

My company fixes sales for small to mid sized companies. I can fix the infrastructure and the process as well as fractionally run the sales department for a short period to get the sales department on the right track and growing now and for the future.

How did you get started in your field or work?

When I was on the operations side over 20 plus years ago Other people said I would be good at sales and my leadership experience naturally gravitated me to Sales Management.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I’m not just a Sales Consultant, I do that yes and I identify the issues; however the big difference is that I come in and physically do the work to fix what is wrong.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Myself, everything points you away from going into business for yourself. All you hear about is 96% of businesses fail in the first 10 years, most businesses fail in the first year, etc. Once you get out of your own way and you start listening to the right voices in your mind and from the people that truly car about your success the world is your oyster. I once had a boss that was a purchasing manager when I was younger. I went to him to ask for a raise by explaining all the additional work I was doing; his response was “if your staying you must be happy”. I learned two things by that 1) never work for a purchasing manager, and 2) know your worth. I went to a job fair at a company for a sales job thanks to a referral from a longtime friend of mine and put in my 2 weeks notice within a week or so and took my first Sales Role and the rest is history.

