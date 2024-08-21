On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Kevin Waugaman of Momentors, LLC.

Kevin Waugaman, founder of Momentors, LLC, works with leaders, salespeople and professionals to help them launch to new levels in their career, all while achieving better quality of life, better relationships, and financial success.

What Is Your Why?

We are passionate about helping people create their best lives. We listen to dreams of success, and help people achieve THEIR version of that dream. With Momentors, clients and our online community will Own Their Time and Elevate Their Game.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Started as a busboy, rose to CEO of Northeast FL real estate company before launching Momentors

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Leadership/executive coaching and mentoring from someone that has CEO experience.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Continue our growth with people and companies that are aligned with strong values.

To help people navigate the struggles of work/life harmony by relying on strong values. Then, to expand their influence in a way consistent with these values.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Kevin Waugaman of Momentors, LLC on Daily News Network.

