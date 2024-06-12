On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Linda Grace Farley of Cycles of Life Management Services.

Short company description:

Cycles of Life Management Services assist others to navigate the ebbs & flows of life. My objective is to assist individuals to realize their true potential in Body, Mind & Spirit by getting to the root of what holds them back from accomplishing this.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Courtesy of Experience, Education & Research

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Everyone is unique – we are NOT a one size fits all but rather diverse being with many experiences along with our imbedded programs that make us who we are. To not recognize this is an injustice to our clients and results in the continual searching for answers to their issues.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Myself

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Linda Grace Farley of Cycles of Life Management Services on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.