On Legacy of Leaders, our host Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Maurice Buchanan of Wurk.

Health, fitness, and sports performance gym for general population, kids, and amateur/professional athletes.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Maurice Buchanan of Wurk on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.