On “Legacy of Leaders,” Taylor Hayes welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Taylor sits down with Patrick Hart of Concierge Capital Management.

Concierge Capital Management, LLC is a financial services firm, based out Jacksonville Florida with a secondary office in Boca Raton.

We are dedicated to collaboratively building a customized “game plan” for families looking to pursue their financial dreams. Through our comprehensive approach, we analyze and assemble a tailored retirement strategy that addresses our client’s needs, both short and long-term.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My father has been in the financial services industry for his entire career.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We provide advise-based financial planning for young families. Our process is designed to empower couples that have limited investment experience so that they can not only invest wisely but also, make sound financial decisions in the future and avoid any unnecessary pitfalls.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Building Trust and credibility. Money is emotional and private for almost everyone. Finding a way to build trust with individuals who don’t know is one of the most challenging obstacles today.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Patrick Hart of Concierge Capital Management on Daily News Network.

