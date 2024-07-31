On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Paul Lajoie of BizByPro.

Survey Oil and gas pipelines and maintenance.

What Is Your Why?

provide best in class service.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Partnered with someone working in the space already.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Reporting and tracking technology.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Add 1 more client which in oil and gas is a big deal

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Paul Lajoie of BizByPro on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.