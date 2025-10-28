Legacy of Leaders with Richard Hoffman of Orion Solutions LLC

On Legacy of Leaders, our host Chris Budihas welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Chris sits down with Richard Hoffman of Orion Solutions LLC.

Richard Hoffman

CEO of Orion Solutions LLC

Website Address: orionsolutionsllc.com



Short company description:

We are a service disabled, veteran owned small business providing services primarily to the US Navy. We take old sailors and put them on the podium in a Navy schoolhouse where they teach young sailors how to use their weapon systems and sensors so they can grow to be old sailors

What makes you unique?

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

We made a few business decisions early on that caused significant financial challenges. We met the challenge, met the debt, enhanced our company reputation and thrived as a result.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Working with the federal government is a challenge.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

My leadership career pre-dates my ownership of Orion Solutions. I am a retired Navy Captain and I was the former Commanding officer of USS Hue City. The continued success of the officers and crew of that ship are my legacy. Many now work for me here at Orion Solutions. That they would give me that much trust is a humbling experience.

