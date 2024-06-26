On “Legacy of Leaders,” Taylor Hayes welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Taylor sits down with Shannon Battle of Battle Health Consulting.

Short company description:

Battle Health is a consulting firm specializing in

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for healthcare practices. We outsource services with our partners, handling the often complex and time-consuming tasks associated with medical billing and reimbursement.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Working in IT. I’m constantly learning and evolving as I’m exposed to new information.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Battle Health redefines outsourced RCM.

We leverage global expertise, including a highly trained team in India, to deliver competitive rates and exceptional service. Focus on patient experience, advanced technology, and dedicated account management set us apart.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

One of the biggest hurdles Battle Health initially faced was establishing ourselves in the crowded Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) landscape.

Many healthcare practices have existing RCM partners, and convincing them to switch requires a clear value proposition.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Shannon Battle of Battle Health Consulting on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.