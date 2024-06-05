Legacy of Leaders with Starr Prescott of Hair Grass Hair Loss Solutions

On Legacy of Leaders, Jamar Suber welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Jamar sits down with Starr Prescott of Hair Grass Hair Loss Solutions.

Short company description:

Hair Grass Hair Loss Solutions carries hair care products that combats the most common causes of alopecia and scalp disorders. We offer individualized wellness plans that helps rebalance the body. One of our four founding principles is to approach hair loss and hair growth from an internal perspective.

How did you get started in your field or work?

As a traditional hairstylist many of my clients we’re experiencing the same issues with no knowledge on hair loss and how it relates to their overall health.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I don’t just sell hair loss products, I educate my clients on how their lifestyle practices can be affecting their hair health.

My goal is to bridge the gap between beauty and wellness by educating my peers, clients and the community on hair loss prevention as well as hair restoration.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Starting from scratch in a new city. Opening a new Hair Restoration business with no following.

