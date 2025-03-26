Legacy of Leaders with Ted Davis of Grace Strategic Services, Inc.

On Legacy of Leaders, our host Morgan Yonge welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Morgan sits down with Ted Davis of Grace Strategic Services, Inc.

We are a coaching, training, and consulting company. We work with strategic leaders to unlock leadership wisdom for peak performance. We help managers to become leaders & leaders to reproduce themselves for growth.

