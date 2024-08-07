Legacy of Leaders with Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble, Candidate for Florida State House District 14

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble, Candidate for Florida State House District 14.

Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble is running for Florida State House District 14, which encompasses Northside, Northwest, Downtown, parts of San Marco, Eastside, and Arlington communities. Her campaign focuses on healthcare reform, including advocating for Medicaid expansion, education equity, economic development, job creation, and environmental issues. She is committed to championing equity and justice for all residents, and her grassroots strategy includes community conversations, volunteer engagement, and a robust media presence. Therese aims to build a stronger, more connected community in District 14 by leveraging innovative technologies and fostering inclusivity.

What Is Your Why?

Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble’s “why” for running for Florida State House District 14 is rooted in her deep commitment to community service and advocacy. Having experienced significant personal and professional challenges, including undergoing three brain surgeries while pursuing a dual doctoral degree, she is driven by a desire to be a voice for the underserved and to bridge racial and socioeconomic divides. Therese’s campaign is fueled by her passion for healthcare reform, education equity, economic development, and environmental justice, aiming to create a fairer, more inclusive society for all residents of District 14.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I got started in my field driven by a passion for education and community service, inspired by my upbringing as the granddaughter of a black farmer and the daughter of a union worker. My journey began with advocating for social equity and educational improvements, which led me to pursue a dual doctoral degree in Educational Leadership. Through my experiences and challenges, including three brain surgeries, I developed a strong commitment to healthcare reform, education equity, and community advocacy, which ultimately inspired me to run for Florida State House District 14.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One thing that makes my campaign unique is our unwavering commitment to community engagement and inclusivity. We organize “Love Thy Neighbor Community Conversations” to bridge racial and socioeconomic divides, celebrate diversity, and foster a stronger, more connected community in District 14. This grassroots approach, combined with my personal resilience and dedication to advocacy, sets our campaign apart as a true voice for the people.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

In the next 6 to 12 months, my biggest goals are to secure a victory in the primary election on August 20th and the general election on November 5th, and to continue building a strong, engaged community through grassroots efforts. We aim to expand our volunteer base, increase campaign donations, and deepen our outreach with “Love Thy Neighbor Community Conversations.” Additionally, we will focus on raising awareness about key issues like healthcare reform, education equity, and environmental justice to ensure our message resonates with and mobilizes voters in District 14.

