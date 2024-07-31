On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with DeVore Capital Contracting Consulting, Inc.

DeVore Capital is a multi-licensed construction, real estate and development group of companies.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I got started by my Wife having a job interview and deciding to take the job. I learned what she was doing and decided to come talk to them.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our whole company environment and culture. Our mission statement is “Enhancing Individuals and building Communities” and our vision statement is “Constructing Legacies and Developing Futures”.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Learning how to sustain growth with team members and business trends. Learning that the old school way I did this business is not the future of how we need to continue to do current business. Staying fresh and ahead of the trends.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Wes Deason of DeVore Capital Contracting Consulting, Inc. on Daily News Network.

