“Ask the Attorney” with Georgia Lawrence from Georgia Lawrence LLC

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Georgia Lawerence from Georgia Lawerence LLC.

To learn more check out georgialawrence.com.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: Client service driven, Connect Passion and Purpose, Candid regarding Client’s expectations

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?: Immigration attorneys are in the business of breaking immigration laws.