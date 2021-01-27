“Ask the Attorney” with Linda Knoerr from the Knoerr Law Group

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Linda Knoerr from the Knoerr Law Group.

To learn more check out www.claimhelplawyers.com.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: : Experience from handling these types of cases for decades. Moving the cases forward in advocating for the clients and not allowing the insurance companies to use unfair claims practices.

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?: Placing my firm amongst the general first party plaintiff firms that are new to the industry and take on cases that may not be valid claims.