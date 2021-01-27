“Ask the Attorney” with Reshad Favors from Burns Sheppard Favors, PLLC

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Reshad Favors from Burns Sheppard Favors, PLLC.

To learn more check out bsflegal.com.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: Transparency and Perseverance

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?: Because we are small that we cannot win against the federal government or large corporations