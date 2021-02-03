“Ask the Attorney” with Todd Kelly from The Carlon Law Firm PC



Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Todd Kelly from The Carlon Law Firm PC.

To learn more check out www.carlsonattorneys.com.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: : Understanding the client’s story by walking in their shoes and showing the jury how each case is bigger than just the one case in front of them.

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?: That we will settle a case for less than full value.