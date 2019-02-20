Brittany Shaw is the Editor In Chief of BUZZ Magazine and a Producer of BUZZ TV. Brittany earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management with a focus in Marketing and Journalism from the University of North Florida. Using her knowledge of sports and experience in communication, she brings a new perspective to BUZZ TV and the BUZZ Magazine that will get everyone in Jacksonville saying “I need to be a part of this”. Brittany was born and raised right here in Jacksonville! As a former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittany values uniting our community through being involved in and creating awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany’s welcoming and energetic personality gives BUZZ TV a new feel and will get everyone BUZZing about what’s happening around Jacksonville.