Living My Faith with Marshall Reddy of WhatTheFranchise

Morgan: Welcome back to another episode of Living My Faith, where we highlight those who are moving the Kingdom forward and making an impact. I’m your host, Morgan Young, and I’m joined today by Marshall.

Morgan: Marshall Ready—did I say that correctly?

Marshall: That is correct.

Morgan: Wonderful. You’re with What? The Franchise. Tell me about that. How did you get into it?

Marshall: What? The Franchise is a strategic franchise consulting group that works with people who are often in transition—or who want to be. You know that country song, “Take This Job and Shove It, I Ain’t Working Here No More”? A lot of people get to that point and think, “What do I really want to do? I’m risk-averse, but everywhere I look, I see franchises. I don’t know anything about them, and I don’t know how to find one that fits me.”

What we do is provide a proprietary vehicle assessment that helps people determine whether franchising is the right direction for them. We introduce them to franchising, walk them through what it actually is, and then develop a personal profile. If everything aligns, we start looking at franchise companies that fit their profile—rather than just throwing darts at a dartboard.

Morgan: That’s so true. Some people are willing to take big risks, and others prefer to stay safe. So how do you figure out what someone is equipped for and match them to the right type of franchise?

Marshall: My profile is 15 pages long—so by the time it comes back to me, I have a pretty solid understanding of who they are and what makes them tick. But profiles only go so far. You also need to sit down and talk, like we’re doing today. I want to know what drives them. What are they trying to move toward—or away from?

I was fired over 40 years ago. You go through the full range of emotions, and eventually I landed on anger. That anger became a driver. That was the last time I ever worked for someone else. I’ve owned three successful companies since then. So when I work with people who’ve been transitioned out, I understand exactly where they’re coming from. I’ve never forgotten that feeling.

The franchise model is a bridge model. For someone who is risk-averse, it’s fantastic. Before you invest a penny, you can do complete validation—talk to franchisees, talk to the franchisor, and get comfortable with whether it’s the right move.

One thing I’ve always told people is: don’t come to me for a sales pitch. There are plenty of brokers who will give you one. But almost all my business is referral-based. Some of my best referrals are from people who said, “This isn’t the right time.” And almost every one of them later said, “I kind of knew that—I just needed someone to tell me.”

Morgan: That honesty is so important. As a consultant, you have to be, because it’s ultimately about helping people. Now, let’s talk about faith. You’ve been through a lot in the past six years—multiple surgeries—and still managed to run a company behind the scenes. How has your faith helped you through those times and kept your business not just surviving, but thriving?

Marshall: One thing I’ve learned in my later years is that you learn far more at the bottom of the hill than at the top. When you’re at the top, swinging the trophy around, you think you’re impenetrable. But the Good Lord has a way of redirecting you. When you start reading your own press releases—yep, been there—you’re ripe for a reset.

Over the last few years—2022, 2023—I had five surgeries. Only one of them was planned. Running a business while recovering, while on OxyContin and gabapentin for three years, definitely changes what you can do. But God was good. I still received referrals. And my mantra became: “Let go, let God, and get out of the way.”

If you’re a driver personality—and I’ve been told I am—that last part is the hardest. But unless you get out of the way, the magic doesn’t happen.

Morgan: It’s true. When we surrender, miracles come. We serve a God who wants us to rely on Him—and He takes care of us in incredible ways.

Marshall: Absolutely. That’s exactly what happened. Over 32 years of running this business, the sky isn’t always blue. Storms come. You wonder, “Am I in the right place?” Many of my candidates share similar values, so it’s not unusual for us to pray before we talk. This is scary for them. They need a safe harbor.

Especially during COVID—I don’t know how anyone got through that without faith. My former business partner was in high-level medical work, dealing with death every day for three years. Brutal. Just brutal. I’m grateful we’re mostly on the other side.

Morgan: For now—until the next big virus. But we thank God for guiding us through the uncertainty.

Marshall: One of my mantras since 2012 has been “Enjoy the moments.” You’re one car accident or diagnosis away from a terrible day. I’ve lost many friends who didn’t get that chance.

If COVID taught us anything, I hope it taught us what’s truly important. Some people still haven’t learned that—but then again, maybe nothing bad enough has happened to them yet. I got the message early, and it was reinforced during COVID. I feel blessed—and humbled. And God blesses the humble.

Morgan: Beautiful. Thank you so much for your time, your experience, and your expertise.

Marshall: Thank you for having me, Morgan. I appreciate it.

Morgan: And thank you, viewers, for tuning in to another episode of Living My Faith. For more information about What? The Franchise, head over to Daily News Network. We’ll see you next time on Living My Faith.

