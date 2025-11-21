Living My Faith with Pastor Spike Hogan and James Fenimore

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus, not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida, and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, Mike White, spoke with Pastor Spike Hogan of Chets Creek Church and One More Child, and James Fenimore of Heart Posture Collective

Spike Hogan

Pastor of Chets Creek Church and Board Director of One More Child

Website Address: chetscreekchurch.com

James Fenimore

Founder of The Heart Posture Collective

Website Address: theheartposturecollective.com



Short company description:

Chets Creek Church is a multi-campus Christian church in Jacksonville focused on serving the community, spreading the Gospel, and helping families grow in faith through worship, missions, and outreach. One More Child is a global nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and families by fighting hunger, preventing trafficking, strengthening foster care, and providing safe housing and resources for single moms.

Heart Posture Collective is an online, faith-based coaching and fellowship community that helps people grow spiritually, find direction, and build a God-first foundation for their lives.

Transcript:

Mike:

Welcome back to Faith Works TV and Living My Faith. Joining me today are two great community leaders who are living out their faith through their work. We have Pastor Spike Hogan from Chesapeake Church, as well as One More Child, and James Fenimore from Heart Posture Collective. Welcome to the program.

Pastor Spike:

Thank you. Good to be here.

Mike:

You’ve been doing an incredible amount of work in Jacksonville for over two decades.

Pastor Spike:

That’s right—27 years now.

Mike:

Tell us a little bit about your background and how you started Chesapeake Church.

Pastor Spike:

I came to Jacksonville to work with the Florida Baptist Convention, serving churches across the state. During that time, I felt called back into local church ministry. A group of friends invited me to help them start a church. So 27 years ago, we launched as Chesapeake Church with just 31 people. Over time, we’ve grown to about 3,000 members. We’ve had five campuses—three of which are now independent churches. We’ve always been deeply involved in missions and ministry over all these years.

Mike:

Your footprint has grown too. On the Hodges campus, you’ve expanded significantly.

Pastor Spike:

Yes. We have a Southside campus in one of the most international parts of Jacksonville, a campus in Palm Valley, and we launched a campus in Nocatee which is now an independent church called River Rock Church. Up near the airport, another campus became North Harbor Church. Our goal has always been to plant churches that grow strong enough to stand independently.

Mike:

Something I learned from you today is how diverse Jacksonville really is.

Pastor Spike:

Jacksonville is one of the most diverse cities in America. For many years we were a city of refuge, welcoming immigrants from around the world due to political or military crises. We now have around 130 nationalities represented here. We have Burmese, Cambodian, Vietnamese communities—people from countries many Floridians had never even heard of. With diversity comes opportunity, but also challenges: children entering schools without speaking English, parents who may never speak it. Reaching and supporting these families is one of our highest priorities.

Mike:

James, tell us about Heart Posture Collective and how you’re impacting the community.

James:

Heart Posture Collective is a faith-based online coaching and fellowship community. Unlike most coaching, which focuses on self-help and self-reliance, we lead with God first. We serve people looking for guidance through life changes, career transitions, or simply those wanting deeper fellowship or personal growth rooted in faith. Some members don’t have a church community they feel comfortable in; others want additional support. We built it so members can engage however they need—whether through coaching, fellowship, or spiritual development. It’s all online at HeartPostureCollective.com.

Mike:

From planting a church 20 years ago to growing to an audience of 3,000, to Trisha’s huge social media following—how many followers does she have now?

James:

On Instagram, around 200,000. On Facebook, about 430,000.

Mike:

Why are so many people drawn to her message?

James:

She posts what she calls “one-minute sermons”—though sometimes they run a little longer, like any good pastor’s message. She shares authentically from her own story. She was an atheist who found God through significant trials and ultimately fell in love with Christ. Her heart is simply to share the message. She attended seminary, didn’t finish, but discovered a passion for teaching. Everything she shares is rooted in her personal walk and transformation.

Mike:

Let’s talk about One More Child. From Chesapeake to launching this mission, tell us what the organization does.

Pastor Spike:

One More Child is an international organization that began over 100 years ago as a Florida Baptist children’s home—basically an orphanage. Over the last 20 years, its mission has expanded to address foster care, anti-sex trafficking, child hunger, struggling families, and supporting single moms. We’ve learned that the best way to help a child in crisis is through holistic care. I serve on the Board of Trustees. We operate in 19 countries, 29 states, and have multiple compassion centers. We just finished building a 25,000-square-foot compassion center in Jacksonville, opening this spring. It will serve millions of meals each year, offer backpack food programs, provide resources for families, and support single moms through transitional housing.

Mike:

Tell us about these single-mom homes you’re building.

Pastor Spike:

We realized many single mothers are essentially homeless—sleeping on couches with their kids after being abandoned or separated from the father. Scripture calls us to care for widows and orphans, and these women and children are often caught in a generational cycle. By placing them in safe, stable housing and giving them job training, counseling, and financial guidance—including saving 30% of their income—they can build a future. After a year to 18 months, most leave with savings, a job, and the ability to support their families. We currently have homes in Lakeland, Sarasota, and Miami, and we’re planning around 20 duplexes for Jacksonville.

Mike:

How can online communities and influencers help support a project like yours?

Pastor Spike:

We can’t serve a million meals a year without volunteers. One More Child relies heavily on in-kind gifts, financial donations, and people willing to serve. We always need volunteers to help prepare food bags, meet with families, and support daily operations. Many of our compassion centers and single-mom homes are funded by major donors who believe in the mission. Business leaders and community partners have made a huge impact. Jacksonville is a big city, but also a close-knit community. When people see the real, measurable results, they want to be part of it.

Mike:

James, what are you seeing in volunteerism today?

James:

People want to know their time is being used well. After living in New York during Hurricane Sandy, I saw volunteers moving supplies back and forth with no clear purpose because the systems weren’t organized. When you have an organization like One More Child, with proven results and tight systems, volunteers feel confident that their efforts matter. That credibility means everything.

Mike:

Pastor, what have you seen within your church community?

Pastor Spike:

My concern is that younger generations—30s, 40s, even 50s—are sometimes part of a “me-first” culture. But we’re here for a purpose, and serving others changes lives. Our church gives out close to a thousand Thanksgiving meal bags each year. We provide Christmas gifts for about 80 foster children supported by One More Child. We support causes globally—like funding school for 125 children in South Africa who can’t attend without uniforms, shoes, or supplies. We’ve made serving and giving a priority, and God continues to bless those efforts.

Mike:

I’ve noticed your bracelet—it says “I Love My Wife.” I’d like to donate $500 to One More Child if you’re willing to part with it.

Pastor Spike:

You’ve got a deal!

Mike:

Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community. Every time I meet someone from Chesapeake Church, they tell me how inspiring your sermons are. James, thank you as always for your work and outreach.

To learn more about how you can support One More Child, visit LivingMyFaith.com.

We’ll see you next time on Faith Works TV.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Living My Faith with Pastor Spike Hogan and James Fenimore on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.