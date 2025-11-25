Living My Faith with Sean Stenson of Southern Style Insurance

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Sean Stenson.

Sean Stenson

Medicare Specialist at Southern Style Insurance

Website Address: www.southernstyleinsurance.net



Short company description:

Southern Style Health Insurance offers a nontraditional approach to healthcare coverage. We focus on individual, private health insurance that is based on your health, not your income and on Medicare for those who qualify.

Transcript:

Morgan: Welcome back to another episode of Living My Faith, where we highlight those who are making Kingdom impact. I’m your host, Morgan Young, and today I’m joined by Sean Stenson with Southern Style Insurance. Sean, thank you for being here.

Sean: It’s my pleasure. Thank you so much for having us.

Morgan: Absolutely. So let’s dive into insurance. What makes your company unique?

Sean: We pride ourselves on actually sitting down and listening. Everyone has different needs and budgets. I like to compare it to car shopping—you wouldn’t put a construction worker, a family of four, and a senior citizen in the same vehicle. Health insurance is the same way. Everyone’s situation is unique. So we take the time to understand their needs, their budget, and any preexisting conditions. If they need education, we educate them. Then we help them into a plan that truly fits. Our goal is simple—make sure they’re covered, and give them one less thing to worry about.

Morgan: That’s so nice because insurance isn’t the sexiest or most exciting thing in the world. How often should people reevaluate their insurance?

Sean: If you’re not covered by an employer plan, it’s not a bad idea to review your coverage. Even for families that do have employer insurance, sometimes adding the spouse or kids is too expensive. In those cases, we’ll help place the rest of the family on a plan that makes better financial sense. There are on-market ACA plans, and there are off-market alternatives that many people don’t know about. Those off-market plans look more at your health rather than your income, and depending on your situation, they might be a better fit. So for non-employer coverage, it’s good to review periodically.

And in the Medicare space, I definitely recommend reviewing yearly. Medicare Advantage plans can change—your doctors may go out of network, copays may increase—so it’s smart to take a look and see if you should switch or stay where you are.

Morgan: You mentioned some important factors like doctors and copays. What else should people be looking for when purchasing insurance?

Sean: Preexisting conditions are a big one. A lot of people don’t realize that anything you’re currently being treated for can be considered preexisting. In those cases, ACA plans are great because they’re guaranteed-issue—they have to take you and cover everything, which is why they can be a bit more expensive.

If you don’t have preexisting conditions, then an off-market plan might be better because it only covers what you need and can be more budget-friendly. This is where a broker becomes really valuable. Doing it alone online can be overwhelming and confusing, so it’s helpful to have someone who can break it down and guide you.

Morgan: And it’s so nice to have a broker you can trust—especially someone who shares your faith. There’s that reassurance that they’re truly working for your best interest because ultimately, they answer to God, not themselves.

Sean: Exactly. That’s the driving force. We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing because we know we’re called to reflect God’s love in everything we do. We want Him to be proud of how we serve and care for His people.

Morgan: It’s such a blessing to work with people who share the same faith. There’s a sense of being equally yoked. And even when someone may not have a deep relationship with God yet, you can tell when faith truly flows from a person’s heart.

Sean: Absolutely. Not everyone we work with has the same walk, but we hope they see something in how we operate—something that makes them curious. And when those opportunities arise, we’re always happy to share our faith and have those conversations.

Morgan: I love that. Now tell me a little about your own faith journey. Your grandfather played a big role in that.

Sean: He did. I grew up in and out of church—my mom would get me there when she could—but I never really understood it. So I lived my life doing whatever I wanted, avoiding the “religious box” because it didn’t look fun.

But my grandfather was the first person to ever call me a man. I was only 13 or 14, and that meant a lot. He was also the most faithful man I knew. He spent all his free time at church—cleaning, serving, just devoting his life to God.

Near the end of his life, I spent time with him, hearing stories and talking with him. What struck me was how at peace he was. He knew he was near the end, but he wasn’t afraid. It was almost like he knew something the rest of us didn’t. And I realized that “something” was tied to his faith.

So when I got home, I thought, I need to know what he knew. I went to a church, and within minutes the pastor approached me and said, “You must be new here.” I told him I had questions. We set a time to talk, and he became an incredible mentor.

Ironically, the sermon series at the time was about what it means to be a Christian. It was perfect timing—God’s timing. My walk began right there.

And once it did, everything in my life started falling into place—my wife, my kids, my career. Even the challenges were easier because I wasn’t facing them alone anymore.

Morgan: I love that. Before I found faith, I always thought I was receiving abundance—but it was like getting foam fruit. It looked good, but it wasn’t real. And then when I truly walked with God, the real blessings showed up. Like when my family unexpectedly paid off all my debt. Not because I deserved it, but because of God’s grace.

Sean: Exactly. Before, I was very “me-focused.” Now I’m very much “others-focused.” I volunteer a lot, including with Blessings in a Backpack, which is very close to my heart.

Morgan: Yes! Let’s talk about that.

Sean: I’ve worked with what was formerly First Coast Blessings in a Backpack—now Blessings in a Backpack North Florida—for about 9 or 10 years. I’ve been on the board for seven. We feed hungry children on the weekends. Just $5 feeds a child for an entire weekend. $185 feeds a child for the entire school year.

If you go out to dinner with your spouse, you can easily spend that. And that same amount can feed a child all year long. It’s incredible to be part of something that directly impacts kids in our own community. Their smiles say everything. They don’t choose hunger—they’re just in difficult circumstances.

There are so many amazing organizations in Jacksonville. My wife and I support other charities, too, but Blessings in a Backpack really touches my heart.

Morgan: That’s wonderful. Thank you for the amazing work you’re doing—both through insurance and in our community.

Sean: Thank you. It’s truly my pleasure.

Morgan: And thank you, viewers, for joining us for another episode of Living My Faith. For more information on Southern Style Insurance or Blessings in a Backpack, you can find everything on DailyNewsNetwork.com. We’ll see you next time on Living My Faith.

