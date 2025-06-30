Making a Difference with Carmen Queen of Mercy Support Services

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Jack Sears of Foodies Care interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Jack had the pleasure of speaking with Carmen Queen of Mercy Support Services.

Mercy Support Services is a Christ-Centered non profit that provides stability for families who are experiencing housing instability or homelessness.

