Making a Difference with Olivia Vo of Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Angelo Mincey of Foodies Care interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Angelo had the pleasure of speaking with Olivia Vo of Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center.

Founded in 1949, the Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides treatment for individuals with hearing and speech-language disorders. We are committed to providing the highest quality professional and compassionate care to ALL individuals with hearing, speech and/or language disorders in our Northeast Florida community, regardless of ability to pay.

