Making a Difference with Rachel Minion of Beyond Basic Needs

Welcome to “Making a Difference”! Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our hosts, Angelo Mincey spoke with Rachel Minion.

Rachel Minion

Founder | Speaker | Fractional CMO | Cancer Warrior at Rockstarr & Moon

Website Address: https://rockstarrandmoon.com/



Short company description:

We are a nonprofit that meets people where they are today on their cancer journey. Our Chemo Care Kit program is designed to provide support to those who need it most.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

Standing out as AI-generated content floods every channel. The challenge is helping brands rise above the noise with real, strategic messaging that connects, converts, and stays true to their voice.

What differentiates you from the competition?

I offer more than ideas—I build marketing systems that scale. As a fractional CMO, I work inside the business, not outside it, delivering strategy, structure, and support tailored to real-time growth goals.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Throughout my career, the most significant lesson I’ve embraced is the power of resilience through empathy. Facing personal and professional challenges—including navigating a cancer diagnosis and rebuilding after the 2008 financial crisis—taught me that understanding and addressing the needs of others, while remaining adaptable, are crucial for overcoming adversity and achieving success. ​

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

I am deeply passionate about Beyond Basic Needs, a nonprofit organization I co-founded to provide hope and tangible support to individuals undergoing chemotherapy. Our primary initiative involves delivering Chemo Care Kits—thoughtfully assembled packages containing items like port pillows, comfy socks, and lip balm—to cancer warriors across the United States. To date, we’ve supported over 1,400 individuals in all 50 states and Washington D.C., ensuring they feel cared for during their challenging journeys.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Engaging directly with the community through Beyond Basic Needs has been profoundly fulfilling. I cherish collaborating with volunteers to create and distribute Chemo Care Kits, as well as partnering with local businesses and organizations to raise awareness and funds. These collective efforts not only provide essential support to cancer patients but also foster a compassionate and proactive community spirit. ​

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I aspire to be remembered as someone who transformed personal challenges into opportunities to serve and uplift others. Whether through founding Beyond Basic Needs to support cancer warriors or leading initiatives that empower small businesses, my goal has always been to make a meaningful, positive impact on people’s lives. ​

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Early in my career, I launched a marketing campaign that looked great on paper but totally flopped in execution. I realized I was focused on what I thought looked good, not what the audience needed. That failure taught me to lead with data, empathy, and end-user insight—something I now embed into every strategy we build at Rockstarr & Moon.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

One of the biggest barriers has been battling perfectionism and learning to let go of control. Delegation didn’t come naturally, but it was necessary to scale. I’ve had to embrace progress over perfection and trust my systems—and my team—to carry the vision forward.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Launching Beyond Basic Needs is hands down my proudest moment. Turning a personal battle with cancer into a platform that brings real hope and support to others has been deeply meaningful. It’s a reminder that leadership isn’t just about business growth—it’s about impact.

