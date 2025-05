Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Angelo Mincey of Foodies Care, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Angelo had the pleasure of speaking with Spencer Boulter of 6:8 Ministries.

Non-profit operating in Costa Rica

View original post: Making a Difference with Spencer Boulter of 6:8 Ministries on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.