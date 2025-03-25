Manufacturing Champions with Alicia Koepke of Chippewa Middle School

Welcome to Manufacturing Champions, your premier source for the latest trends and transformative ideas shaping the manufacturing world. On today’s segment, our hosts Terry Iverson and Rory Francis Comiskey talk to Alicia Koepke of Chippewa Middle School.

I am a middle school STEM teacher who has brought my students to CAMP CHAMP 2 years in a row! I focus on engineering, flight and space, and design challenges to help instill a passion of life long learning in the future problem solvers of our world!

