Welcome to Manufacturing Champions, your premier source for the latest trends and transformative ideas shaping the manufacturing world. On today’s segment, our hosts Terry Iverson and Brian Sexton talk with Frank Holthouse of Leyden CHSD 212.

Short company description:

The Leyden High Schools serve all or part of the following suburban communities: Franklin Park, Northlake, Rosemont, Schiller Park, River Grove, Melrose Park, and unincorporated Leyden Township. District 212 has two high schools (East & West Leyden) and one combined athletic program.

West Leyden has a diverse school population. Currently, 62.2% are Latino, 30.9% are White, 1.4% are African-American, 3.2% are Asian, and .2% are Native American. East Leyden’s student demographics are slightly different from West Leyden’s. At East Leyden, the student population is 63.3% White (many from Eastern European countries), 32.0% Hispanic, 2.8% Asian, 1.0% African-American, and .30% Native American. The students generally score close to the State of Illinois average on their ACT exams.

View original post: Manufacturing Champions with Frank Holthouse of Leyden CHSD 212 on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.