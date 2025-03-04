Welcome to Manufacturing Champions, your premier source for the latest trends and transformative ideas shaping the manufacturing world. On today’s segment, our hosts Terry Iverson and Brian Sexton talk with Mark Hibner of Palatine High School.

Palatine High School (PHS) is a comprehensive public high school located in Palatine, Illinois. Part of Township High School District 211, PHS is known for its strong academic programs, diverse extracurricular activities, and commitment to student success. The school offers a variety of Advanced Placement (AP) courses, career and technical education (CTE) pathways, and specialized programs to support students of all interests and abilities. With a vibrant athletics program, performing arts, and numerous student organizations, Palatine High School fosters a dynamic and inclusive learning environment. The school is dedicated to preparing students for college, careers, and beyond through innovative instruction and community engagement.

View original post: Manufacturing Champions with Mark Hibner of Palatine High School on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.