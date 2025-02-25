Manufacturing Champions with Rand Haas of Business And Career Services, Inc.

Welcome to Manufacturing Champions, your premier source for the latest trends and transformative ideas shaping the manufacturing world. On today’s segment, our hosts Terry Iverson and Brian Sexton talk with Rand Haas of Business And Career Services, Inc.

Short company description:

BCS is part of the national American Job Centers, a not-for-profit network of over 3,000 agencies that help employers fill open positions and prepare job seekers to find, apply, train, and succeed in their career growth.

