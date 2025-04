On this episode of “Marketing Buzz,” our host, Daniel Coburn, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Brian Xicotencalt of 6-8 Sports.

6-8 Sports is a data analytics company in the sport of water polo.

