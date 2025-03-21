On this episode of “Marketing Buzz,” our host, Daniel Coburn, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Graciela Soto Perez of Altura Centers For Health.

Altura Centers for Health is designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center and is a non-profit organization. Core services are pediatrics, family medicine, OB/GYN, dental, and some specialty services.

View original post: Marketing Buzz with Graciela Soto Perez of Altura Centers For Health on Daily News Network.

