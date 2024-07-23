Marketing Champions with Amelia Coomber of Podscribe

Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Suzie Becker. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Suzie speaks with Amelia Coomber of Podscribe.

Podscribe, a leader in podcast advertising attribution is a comprehensive analytics platform designed to measure and optimize the effectiveness of audio advertising, specifically in podcasts and streaming. Utilizing multi-touch attribution, Podscribe tracks web and in-app events such as views, installs, signups, leads, and purchases by matching IP addresses and leveraging device graphs. It provides detailed performance insights through real-time dashboards and integrates with various data sources like promo codes, vanity URLs, and post-purchase surveys​​. In addition to attribution, Podscribe’s attribution and incrementality methodology quantifies the true lift in conversions driven by audio ads by comparing exposed groups to control groups. This approach isolates the impact of specific campaigns, ensuring advertisers understand how many conversions are directly attributable to their ads rather than pre-existing customer behavior​​.

