Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Suzie Becker. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Suzie speaks with Benjamin Hakimian of Hakimian Holdings.

Short company description:

Hakimian Holdings is a private, family-owned commercial real estate owner-operator headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. With over 2.5 million square feet in Jacksonville and the surrounding markets spanning from Daytona Beach, Florida to Kingsland, Georgia, Hakimian operates with the belief that local management provides superior service to their tenant-clients.

How do you define success?:

Creating a win-win.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

Bought my first shopping center in 1999.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Hands on management.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

Time Management.

View original post: Marketing Champions with Benjamin Hakimian of Hakimian Holdings on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.