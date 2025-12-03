Marketing Champions with Cara Chatellier of Bubbly Creative

Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Howard Wolpoff. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Howard spoke with Cara Chatellier of Bubbly Creative

Transcript:

Howard: Welcome back to Marketing Champions. I’m Howard Wolpoff, your host. As always, this is brought to you by Teal the Agency. We’re really excited to have Cara Chatellier with us from Bubbly Creative to talk a little marketing. So Cara, welcome to our conversation.

Cara: Thanks, Howard. Thanks so much for having me.

Howard: We’re excited to have you and to learn more about what you and your agency are doing. So tell me—why marketing? Why is this something that has value for you and is important on a day-to-day basis?

Cara: I think the biggest thing about marketing—and why I love it—is that it’s fun. You get to insert a lot of personality into campaigns. We help small business owners showcase who they are in a fun, engaging way. Marketing can be boring depending on how you approach it, so it’s important to remember that you can have a good time with it.

Howard: It definitely can be fun, and working with small business owners is both rewarding and challenging. They come in with lots of ideas and visions. What kinds of conversations are you having with them early on to make sure you understand their needs and can get them on the right track?

Cara: Many of our clients are female-owned health and wellness providers. Often it’s doctor’s offices—like OB/GYN practices—where they’re experts in their field, but marketing is a blind spot. They’re not always sure how to present themselves to prospective or current patients.

So when we start a new client relationship, we sit down with them for two to three hours—ideally in person—and ask a ton of questions: Who is your brand? Who are you trying to reach? Why do you do what you do? What sets you apart from competitors?

That helps us understand them deeply and build campaigns that resonate with the people they want to reach.

Howard: That’s great. You want to hit the right target for each client, and finding the right avenues to reach that audience is always a challenge. How much are you using video and social media? How important is print these days?

Cara: We focus heavily on digital. Social media, video, and photography are big for us. We always encourage professional photoshoots—whether for websites or social—because I’m sure you’ve seen sites full of stock photos. It takes away personality, especially when choosing a doctor. You want to see the actual physician, the team, the environment.

Professional photography and video make a huge difference.

We can also work on a shoestring budget when needed—whatever the client can give us, we’ll work with it. We’ve moved mostly away from print, though we’ll still do things like postcards or, occasionally, a billboard. Digital just reaches far more people and lets you track results more effectively. Traditional advertising is harder to measure.

Howard: Very true—times have changed. I actually used to work for a Yellow Pages company that transitioned into a digital agency. So I’ve seen the shift firsthand. But a lot of marketing strategy still depends on the market itself. You’re in Brooklyn—big market, competitive, expensive. How challenging is it for small business owners to run the right marketing mix with the budgets they have?

Cara: Budget constraints are definitely a concern. So we focus on being hyperlocal—getting involved in the community, building relationships with nearby businesses, and connecting directly with the people who might become patients.

Community involvement is huge, and being present on social is important. But above all: be authentic.

If someone hates being on camera, we won’t force them on camera—it won’t come across well. Authenticity, community-mindedness, and truly reaching the people in your immediate area are key.

Howard: It really sounds like you have a strong handle on guiding your clients, which is exciting and great for them. Cara, thank you so much for joining us and sharing all of this today.

Cara: Thank you so much for having me, Howard. It was a pleasure.

Howard: And thank you all for joining us as well. Having the right agency—with the right direction, an understanding of your needs, and a clear sense of how to work within your budget—is so important. Bubbly Creative has a lot to offer, so be sure to check out their information and give them some thought.

Go out, have a great rest of your day, and we’ll see you next time.

