Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Suzie Becker. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Suzie speaks with Claudia Lopez of The Less Than 1% Club.

Short company description:

The Less Than 1% Club is designed to foster growth, networking, and professional development among BIPOC professionals in the fields of marketing, operations, and entrepreneurship.

View original post: Marketing Champions with Claudia Lopez of The Less Than 1% Club on Daily News Network.

