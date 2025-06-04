Marketing Champions with Erin Moody of Erin Moody Consulting

Embark on a journey into the dynamic world of marketing with “Marketing Champions,” where our host connects with media experts from coast to coast every week. Dive deep into compelling conversations that explore the latest trends, groundbreaking strategies, and transformative innovations driving the marketing industry forward. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Erin Moody of Erin Moody Consulting.

Social Media & Brand Strategist for Founders, Consultants, and Service Businesses

With 14+ years in HR and recruiting, I know what makes people pay attention—and what makes them scroll past. Today, I help businesses show up with clarity and confidence on LinkedIn and beyond.

Whether you need help growing your presence, launching a podcast, or turning your ideas into high-converting content—I bring a mix of strategy, storytelling, and hands-on execution that gets results.

Here’s how I can support you:

Done-for-You LinkedIn & Social Media

I manage content calendars, write posts that get noticed, and create branded graphics that actually convert.

Podcast Development & Strategy

Want to launch a podcast that grows your brand? I help with guest outreach, interview prep, post-production clips, and promotion.

Recruiter-Backed Personal Branding

I use my background in talent attraction to help founders and teams position themselves as thought leaders, especially in competitive markets.

