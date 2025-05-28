Embark on a journey into the dynamic world of marketing with “Marketing Champions,” where our host connects with media experts from coast to coast every week. Dive deep into compelling conversations that explore the latest trends, groundbreaking strategies, and transformative innovations driving the marketing industry forward. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Ingrid Roemischer of IR Marketing And Design.

Ingrid Roemischer

Marketing Director at IR Marketing and Design

Website Address: Ingridroemischer.com



Short company description:

Freelance marketing business that offers traditional and digital marketing, graphic design and videography services. Experienced with B2B, B2C, and non-profits of local to international reach.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

The diversity of my experience.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

AI and the economy are equal challenges

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

I think AI may push some senior staff out.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Not sure.

View original post: Marketing Champions with Ingrid Roemischer of IR Marketing and Design on Daily News Network.

