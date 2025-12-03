Marketing Champions with Joe Annotti of Skull & Bogeys Golf Co

Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Howard Wolpoff. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Howard spoke with Joe Annotti of Skull & Bogeys Golf Co

Transcript:

Howard:

Welcome back to Marketing Champions. I’m your host, Howard Wolpoff. This show is brought to you by The Agency, and I’m really excited to have with us in the studio Joe Annotti from Skull and Bogeys here in Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra Beach. Joe, welcome to our conversation.

Joe:

Thanks, I appreciate it.

Howard:

It’s always exciting to launch a new business—especially a golf apparel business in a market like Ponte Vedra. With The Players and everything else here, this is truly a golf haven. So tell me: why are you launching this business, and why now?

Joe:

For sure. It’s definitely a golf haven, but also a very saturated market. Walk into any store and you’ll see countless higher-end athleisure and golf apparel brands. That’s great, but it also means climbing a steep hill. What sets Skull and Bogeys apart is our ethos—we’re built around a non-negotiable social purpose. Our apparel is more than merchandise; it’s apparel with a mission. At minimum, 25% of our net profits automatically go to addiction recovery efforts. Our customers aren’t just transactional relationships—they’re part of the solution, part of a crew working with us to make real social change in our communities. That’s how we differentiate ourselves.

Howard:

It’s great to see a company thinking beyond itself and focusing on community impact. And for you, there’s a very real personal connection to the cause behind these funds.

Joe:

Absolutely. Our formal product launch lines up almost exactly with my two-year sobriety anniversary. It’s a visceral feeling to bring this to market. We can create strong community connections because there’s a powerful pride that comes from making the next right choice. One of our core marketing themes is the Green Flash—in nautical lore, it’s that last ray of sunlight as the sun sets over the ocean, where atmospheric conditions create a brief green spike. For us, that represents the moment of clarity when someone chooses the right path. It symbolizes resolve, strength, and the decision to take the next step in a better direction.

Howard:

Well first, congratulations—that’s an incredible milestone in your journey. And building a business is its own journey. You’re not only creating a company, but you’re bringing people along with you, forming a community and a partnership with your customers as you enter a very competitive market.

Joe:

Exactly. And we’re intentional about language. We don’t use the word “customers”—we have crew and mates. They’re not just funding a business; they’re participating in a mission rooted in social wellness and positive change. We’re avoiding the usual seller-to-buyer transactional relationship and instead building more of a camaraderie—a kind of privateer-captain relationship, which also ties into our Skull and Bogeys branding.

Howard:

That privateer theme definitely fits the Skull and Bogeys name. And it’s exciting to see you launching your products and getting them out into the world, especially as we head into the holiday shopping season—great timing for a new brand.

Joe:

Absolutely. And one of the things we’re most excited about is the partnerships we’re creating. We’re developing relationships with schools in underrepresented or under-resourced communities, where we’ll be sponsoring their golf teams and providing uniforms. We’re also connecting with local organizations—events at the zoo, local businesses—for holiday pop-up events. We want to build community touchpoints where it’s golf and…

Golf and community.

Golf and social change.

In this post-COVID world, golf has exploded in popularity, and we’re leveraging that momentum to drive meaningful impact.

Howard:

That’s very exciting, and I’m looking forward to seeing the success you’re going to have. What’s the best way for people to find you, learn more, and shop your products?

Joe:

Right now, the social media landscape is the best place to connect with us.

You can find us at SkullAndBogeys.com, and on Facebook, we’re Skull and Bogeys Golf Company. We’re also active on LinkedIn as Captain Hook & Slice. And definitely stay tuned—our new website with updated branding and apparel is launching within the next week.

Howard:

Excellent. We’re excited for you. Best of luck with every part of this journey—we can’t wait to see where your path takes you.

Joe:

I appreciate the opportunity.

Howard Wolpoff:

And thank you all for joining us as well. Launching a business is exciting, but launching a business with a message, a community, and a crew behind it transforms it into a shared journey. It will be exciting to see how Skull and Bogeys impacts the Jacksonville landscape. So please check them out, support the brand this season, and go out and have a great rest of your day. We’ll see you next time.

