Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Suzie Becker. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Suzie speaks with Mariel Bouffier of Pura Vida.

Short company description:

PURA VIDA is a sport-luxe swimwear and accessory brand founded by French-Mexican fashion designer Mariel Bouffier. Established in early 2016, PURA VIDA is inspired by and created for the modern woman. Our designs pair clean, contemporary silhouettes with luxe fabrics and a sensual fit.

View original post: Marketing Champions with Mariel Bouffier of Pura Vida on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.