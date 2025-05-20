Embark on a journey into the dynamic world of marketing with “Marketing Champions,” where our host connects with media experts from coast to coast every week. Dive deep into compelling conversations that explore the latest trends, groundbreaking strategies, and transformative innovations driving the marketing industry forward. Today our hosts, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Melissa Walton Gideon of Starfish Communications.

Melissa Walton Gideon

Operations Architect | Brand Builder | Marketing Strategist | Growth Accelerator

I don’t just run businesses — I scale them, shape them, and solve the hard stuff. With 25+ years in marketing, advertising, and media, I’ve helped companies go from local to legendary — whether it’s launching a new e-commerce brand, growing a home improvement company to $10M+, or crafting ad campaigns that connect and convert.

Currently leading operations and marketing across multiple companies, I build systems that work, teams that thrive, and strategies that stick. I’m equally at home designing a sales program, managing contractors, negotiating a tough client dispute, or building a brand from scratch.

My work spans home improvement, retail, media, and digital products. I’ve helped startups launch, legacy brands evolve, and business owners rediscover their vision. With a Master’s in Organizational Communications and a brain wired for both storytelling and systems, I bring heart and horsepower to everything I do.

View original post: Marketing Champions with Melissa Walton Gideon of Starfish Communications on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.