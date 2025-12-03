Marketing Champions with Stephen Pruitt of Mountain View Group

Explore the forefront of marketing strategy on Marketing Champions with Howard Wolpoff. Meet industry leaders and discover the secrets behind their most successful campaigns, from digital innovations to timeless branding principles. Today, Howard spoke with Stephen Pruitt of Mountain View Group

Transcript:

Howard: Welcome back to Marketing Champions. I’m Howard Wolpoff, your host. As always, this is brought to you by Teal the Agency. We’re excited to have Stephen Pruett from Mountain View Group with us today. Stephen, welcome to our conversation.

Stephen: Hi. Thanks very much, Howard. Great to be here.

Howard: We’re excited to have you and to learn more about the work you’re doing with your clients. Give us a sense of the types of projects you focus on, because you really have your hands in a lot of change marketing and refocusing that companies are going through.

Stephen: Absolutely. Our work is primarily in the B2B space, helping clients with both sales enablement tools as well as a lot of brand and corporate reputation marketing.

Howard: That’s such an important piece for every company. You want to make sure people see you in the best light and that you’re addressing situations as they come. So what kinds of conversations are you having with companies when they first come on board—especially to ensure you’re top of mind when there’s an issue that needs addressing?

Stephen: Great question. Our agency has been around for over 40 years, so we have a lot of experience. We’ve worked with big industrial multinational corporations for most of that time. We bring a deep skill set in communication strategy, but we’re also a full-service creative shop—video, web development, graphic design, and more.

Howard: That gives you a lot of tools to work with. And I have to assume video plays a major role in everything you’re doing these days.

Stephen: It does. Video tends to get some of the most attention in terms of deployed marketing assets. We talk about our style of video as “human-centric storytelling.” We focus on stories about people within the corporations we represent—stories that connect with whatever audience they’re trying to reach.

Howard: I agree. Storytelling is a major tool that really helps audiences absorb information, especially when it resonates emotionally.

Stephen: Exactly. And of course, AI is a big topic of conversation. But when we’re telling real stories about real people, AI isn’t going to get in the way of that. People do ask us about it a lot. We’re focused on authenticity—stories that reflect the true value systems of the clients we represent.

Howard: AI is a gift at times—it can be fantastic. But sometimes it takes away from the human element. Sometimes it reveals more than you want, especially when people lean on it too heavily. Writing in a tone that doesn’t feel true to the speaker can really stand out.

Stephen: Absolutely. For our team, AI is a booster of human talent. We use it for productivity, but nothing goes out the door without being shaped, massaged, and curated by our team. That keeps it real, authentic, and avoids the pitfalls you’re describing.

Howard: And it gives people more confidence that their voice and their process are still at the center, rather than one line prompting a full AI-generated message that gets pushed out into the world.

Stephen: Exactly. I’m very curious how long AI will remain as prominent in the conversation as it is right now. Everyone is rushing to adopt it. But I think over time, people will become more attuned to what’s human-generated and what’s not. That will become a differentiator—especially for creative teams like ours supporting brands and strategic goals.

Howard: Well, it’s great to have a strong team with strong talent available for your clients and for you to utilize. Stephen, thank you so much for joining us and sharing this with us today.

Stephen: Thank you, Howard. I appreciate it.

Howard: And thank you all for joining us as well. Having a great team and a solid agency behind you is incredibly important. There are so many aspects businesses—small and large—don’t always see. Having people working in the trenches to guide you and get you where you need to go is invaluable. Finding great people like Stephen and great agencies to help you move the ball forward can make all the difference. Go out, have a great rest of your day, and we’ll see you next time.

