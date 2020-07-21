“Marketing For Your Future” with Trish Thomas from TEEM

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Trish Thomas from TEEM.

TEEM is a full-service boutique agency located in Denver, Colorado built on a creative community instead of a large in-house team. We are brand builders, creative problem solvers, and savvy marketers leveraging a best-in-class creative talent pool. To learn more, please visit helloteem.com.

Read more HERE.

BluHorn Media Planning and Buying Software is an affordable, easy-to-use tool that advertising agencies, media buyers/planners, and digital media directors and strategists use to plan media, buy media, analyze media, report media, and reconcile programmatic, digital and traditional media buys. BluHorn integrates with Nielson, Comscore, BluHorn Programmatic (powered by Centro), and QuickBooks; saving you time and money. While other tools on the market like MediaForce, GaleForce Digital, Advantage, Strata, and FreeWheel may require contracts, BluHorn remains a cost-effective solution with no contract requirements. Enjoy a 14-day risk-free trial of BluHorn Media Buying software today at BluHorn.com.