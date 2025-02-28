Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our hosts Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Bret Jourden of NLogic.

nLogic is an 100% employee-owned, small business that delivers logical solutions to our customers in defense, aerospace, and civil markets. Our core competencies include systems engineering and integration, software life cycle, modeling and simulation, test and evaluation, training, logistics, information technologies, and cybersecurity. We are known for our responsiveness and agility with a commitment to integrity. nLogic has an excellent reputation, proven capabilities, experienced staff, high employee retention, and competitive rates. Our employees give back to the community through nLogic nAbles, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that awards monetary grants to worthy community causes.

View original post: MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Bret Jourden of NLogic on Daily News Network.

