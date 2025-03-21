Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Connor Santana of RollUp, Inc.

RollUp, inc. is a software development and publishing company, an app company. Our app called RollUp is a logistics app that pairs Customers looking for hauling services with RollUp Haulers on a platform with the look and feel of a rideshare app. RollUp combines payment, navigation, Hauler background checks, and chat, all into one seamless app for on-demand hauling.

View original post: MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Connor Santana of RollUp, Inc. on Daily News Network.

